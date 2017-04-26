版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 19:44 BJT

BRIEF-Engagement Labs Q4 revenue $1.3 mln

April 26 Engagement Labs Inc:

* Engagement Labs Inc reports Q4 results achieving guidance

* Engagement Labs Inc says revenue for Q4 was $1.3 million compared to $905,056 in Q3 2016

* Engagement Labs Inc qtrly loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐