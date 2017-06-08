BRIEF-Enghouse Q2 net income C$0.33 per diluted share

BRIEF-FMC Corp announces definitive agreement to sell Omega-3 business to Pelagia AS
* FMC Corporation announces definitive agreement to sell omega-3 business to pelagia as
June 8 Enghouse Systems Ltd:
* Enghouse releases second quarter results
* Enghouse Systems Ltd - net income for quarter C$0.33 per diluted share
* Enghouse Systems Ltd - q2 revenue was C$79.5 million, an increase of 1.3 pct over revenue of C$78.5 million in q2 last year
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.45, revenue view C$82.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Point72 Asset Management L.P. reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Conn's Inc as of June 22, 2017 - SEC filing
* Ensync Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $25 million - sec filing