2017年 6月 28日

BRIEF-Engility selected to modernize the U.S. Army's Logistics Management Program

June 28 Engility Holdings Inc

* Engility Holdings Inc - Won a $119 million contract with U.S. Army's Logistics Modernization Program

* Engility Holdings - As part of contract, co will support LMP to deliver more advanced process automation, streamlined operations and improved logistics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
