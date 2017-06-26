版本:
BRIEF-Englobal announces alliance with Coggins International

June 26 Englobal Corp:

* Englobal announces strategic alliance with Coggins International

* Says ‍entered into a strategic alliance agreement with Coggins International Corporation​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
