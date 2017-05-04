版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 20:51 BJT

BRIEF-Enlink Midstream announces public offering of $500 mln of senior notes

May 4 Enlink Midstream Llc:

* Enlink Midstream Announces public offering of $500 million of senior notes due 2047

* Enlink Midstream - Enlink intends to use net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐