版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 21:05 BJT

BRIEF-Enlink midstream partners files for potential senior notes offering

May 4 Enlink Midstream Partners Lp

* Files for potential senior notes offering due 2047; size not disclosed Source text : (bit.ly/2pJgX4n) Further company coverage:
