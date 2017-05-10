版本:
BRIEF-Enlink midstream partners LP files for potential offering of up to $500 mln

May 10 Enlink Midstream Partners LP

* Enlink Midstream Partners LP files for potential offering of up to $500 million in common units - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2qTRaJO]
