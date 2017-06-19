BRIEF-Enlink Midstream unit enters into long-term, fee-based agreement with ONEOK unit

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Enlink Midstream Llc:
* Enlink Midstream - subsidiary of Enlink entered into a long-term, fee-based agreement with a subsidiary of Oneok Inc
* Enlink Midstream says deal is immediately accretive to Enlink's earnings and requires no incremental capital expenditures
* Enlink Midstream says volume commitments in agreement scale only as Enlink adds processing capacity
* Enlink Midstream - agreement to move NGLS from co's central Oklahoma position to Enlink's Cajun-Sibon platform and Mont Belvieu Trading and Storage Hub
* Enlink Midstream - co's central Oklahoma NGLS will be transported through ONEOK's Arbuckle, Sterling systems, which ONEOK plans to expand by end of 2018
* Enlink Midstream Partners - arrangement provides immediate NGL transportation solution that allows Enlink to plan for processing capacity expansions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.