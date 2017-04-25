版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 18:11 BJT

BRIEF-Ennis Q4 earnings per share $0.28

April 25 Ennis Inc:

* Ennis Inc reports results for the year and quarter ended February 28, 2017 and sets record date for annual shareholder meeting

* Q4 earnings per share $0.28

* Q4 sales fell 5 percent to $86.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐