20 小时前
BRIEF-Enova Q2 earnings per share $0.35
图片Reuters TV
2017年7月27日 / 晚上8点42分 / 20 小时前

BRIEF-Enova Q2 earnings per share $0.35

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Enova International Inc

* Enova reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 revenue $189.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $193.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enova International Inc - ‍for Q3 of 2017, Enova expects total revenue of $200 million to $220 million​

* Enova International Inc - ‍sees Q3 GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.02 to $0.21​

* Enova International Inc - sees Q3 ‍adjusted earnings per share of $0.07 to $0.25​

* Enova International Inc - ‍for full year 2017, Enova expects total revenue of $810 million to $860 million​

* Enova international inc - sees FY ‍GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.88 to $1.24​

* Enova International Inc - ‍sees FY adjusted earnings per share of $1.07 to $1.43​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $217.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.41, revenue view $833.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

