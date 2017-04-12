版本:
2017年 4月 13日

BRIEF-Enphase Energy says Badri Kothandaraman appointed chief operating officer

April 13 Enphase Energy Inc

* Enphase Energy announces new chief operating officer role

* Enphase Energy Inc - Badri Kothandaraman is filling newly formed position of chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
