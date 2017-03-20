版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 20日 星期一

BRIEF-Enpro Industries announces proposed tack-on offering of $150 mln of senior notes

March 20 Enpro Industries Inc

* Enpro industries announces proposed tack-on offering of $150 million of senior notes

* Enpro industries - announced its intention to commence an offering of $150 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% senior notes due 2022

* Enpro industries - additional notes will be treated as single series with outstanding $300 million aggregate principal amount 5.875% senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
