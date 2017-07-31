FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enpro Industries concludes asbestos claims resolutions process with consummation of subsidiaries' joint reorganization plan
BRIEF-Enpro Industries concludes asbestos claims resolutions process with consummation of subsidiaries' joint reorganization plan

July 31 (Reuters) - Enpro Industries Inc

* Enpro Industries concludes asbestos claims resolutions process with consummation of subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan

* Enpro Industries Inc - ‍as a result, gst and oldco have been reconsolidated with enpro for financial reporting purposes as of july 31, 2017​

* Enpro Industries - consolidated financial statements will include sales, income, expenses, cash flows of both gst and oldco beginning on July 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

