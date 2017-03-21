BRIEF-Enpro Industries prices offering of $150 million of senior notes

March 21 Enpro Industries Inc

* Enpro Industries prices tack-on offering of $150 million of senior notes

* Enpro Industries Inc - priced its previously announced offering of $150 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% senior notes due 2022

* Enpro Industries Inc - additional notes were priced at 101.0% of principal amount, plus accrued interest from march 15, 2017 to closing date