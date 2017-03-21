BRIEF-Enpro Industries prices offering of $150 million of senior notes

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 Enpro Industries Inc
* Enpro Industries prices tack-on offering of $150 million of senior notes
* Enpro Industries Inc - priced its previously announced offering of $150 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% senior notes due 2022
* Enpro Industries Inc - additional notes were priced at 101.0% of principal amount, plus accrued interest from march 15, 2017 to closing date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock