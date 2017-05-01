BRIEF-Enpro Industries Q1 earnings per share $0.30

BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT board approves extension until july 2018 of company's share repurchase program
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
May 1 Enpro Industries Inc
* Enpro Industries reports results for the first quarter of 2017
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.30
* Qtrly net sales $295.8 million versus $294.9 million
* "increasing our guidance for our 2017 pro forma adjusted ebitda"
* Enpro Industries Inc - SG&A costs in Q1 of 2016 were highest of year, with costs moderating considerably in second through fourth quarters
* Revised estimated range for pro forma adjusted EBITDA in 2017 is $193 million to $198 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
