BRIEF-Enpro industries says district court approved units’ joint reorganization plan

June 12 EnPro Industries Inc:
* EnPro Industries announces District Court approval of
subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan
* EnPro anticipates that, absent any appeals, joint plan
will be consummated on or about July 29, 2017
* Joint plan may not be consummated until at least 40 days
after date District Court issues its order confirming joint
plan
* Bankruptcy court entered an order confirming joint plan of
reorganization of certain of EnPro's subsidiaries
* Court approved settlements with insurance carriers issued
policies covering losses associated with product liability
claims against Coltec, units
* Consummation of joint plan would effect "substantive
conclusion" of asbestos claims resolution proceedings involving
GST LLC, co's units
* OldCo estimates that carrier will owe about $11 million in
reimbursements over life of asbestos trust for share of Coltec
claims
* GST, OldCo are not consolidated with EnPro and its other
subsidiaries for financial reporting purposes
* Order confirming joint plan of reorganization of certain
of subsidiaries to resolve their current and future asbestos
claims
* OldCo and asbestos trust to be established under joint
plan will share equally in any collections above that $6 million
amount
* Settlements will not impact consolidated financial results
of EnPro for quarter ending June 30, 2017
* District Court approved settlement, Fairbanks Morse Pump
successors to pay OldCo $6 million in 3 installments over 9 yrs
after consummation
* Beginning on date of consummation, co's financial
statements to include sales, income, expenses and cash flows of
GST and OldCo
* No new objections were raised at District Court's hearing
* Court approved settlements with insurance carriers that
issued policies covering losses associated with claims against
Coltec
