BRIEF-Enrollment completed in Ligand's phase 2 trial of lgd-6972 in type 2 diabetes

Feb 27 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Enrollment completed in Ligand's phase 2 trial of lgd-6972 in type 2 diabetes

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - company expects to report topline results in September 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
