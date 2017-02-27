BRIEF-Enrollment completed in Ligand's phase 2 trial of lgd-6972 in type 2 diabetes

US STOCKS-Wall St creeps higher; Fed minutes eyed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Feb 27 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Enrollment completed in Ligand's phase 2 trial of lgd-6972 in type 2 diabetes
* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - company expects to report topline results in September 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc on Wednesday said its plans for selling 2018 Obamacare individual plans are still up in the air because of political and regulatory uncertainty, making it the latest health insurer to say questions about continued funding of government subsidies will affect consumers next year.