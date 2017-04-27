BRIEF-Ensco loss of $0.09 per share for Q1 2017

April 26 Ensco Plc

* Loss of $0.09 per share for q1 2017

* Results from discontinued operations were zero cents per share in both q1 2017 and q1 2016

* Adjusted for items loss, from continuing operations was $0.04 per share in q1 2017

* Continuing operations revenues were $471 million in q1 2017 compared to $814 million a year ago

* Contract drilling expense declined to $278 million in q1 2017 from $364 million

* Qtrly decline in contract drilling expense was mostly due to lower activity-based costs from fewer rig operating days

* $3.3 billion of contracted revenue backlog excluding bonus opportunities at 31 march 2017

* Q1 total rig utilization 58 percent versus 65 percent

* Q1 total rig utilization 58 percent versus 65 percent

* Q1 total average day rate $156,441 versus $208,117