BRIEF-Ensco Plc to acquire Atwood Oceanics Inc

May 30 Atwood Oceanics Inc
* Upon deal close,Ensco and Atwood shareholders to own about
69% and 31%, respectively of outstanding shares of Ensco
* Ensco plc to acquire Atwood Oceanics Inc.
* Ensco expects to realize annual pre-tax expense synergies
of approximately $65 million for full year 2019 and beyond
* Atwood shareholders will receive 1.60 shares of ensco for
each share of atwood common stock for a total value of $10.72
per atwood share
* Says Definitive merger agreement was unanimously approved
by each company's board of directors
* Says there are no financing conditions for the transaction
* Co, Ensco have entered into a definitive merger agreement
under which ensco will acquire atwood in an all-stock
transaction
* Says based on anticipated annual savings, planned
combination is expected to be accretive to projected discounted
cash flows
* Says estimated enterprise value of combined company is
$6.9 billion
* Atwood oceanics inc says ensco's executive management will
continue with carl trowell as president and chief executive
officer
* Says Ensco will continue to be domiciled in UK and senior
executive officers will be located in London and Houston
* Combined company will have approximately $3.7 billion in
revenue backlog
