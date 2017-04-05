BRIEF-Enservco Corp enters into credit and security agreement

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Enservco Corp:
* Enservco corp - On March 31, 2017, co entered into tenth effective as of march 31, 2017
* Enservco Corp - amendment with respect to co's amended and restated revolving credit and security agreement dated as of September 12, 2014
* Enservco- amendment modified definition of adjusted Ebitda,amended certain financial covenants of co,amended term of 2014 credit agreement to April 30, 2018
* Enservco Corp - amendment required company to obtain at least $1.0 million subordinated indebtedness Source text:(bit.ly/2nYOTZD) Further company coverage:
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.