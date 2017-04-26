版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 19:46 BJT

BRIEF-ENSERVCO sees Q1 2017 revenue up about 60 percent

April 26 Enservco Corp

* Enservco provides update on first quarter preliminary financial results and recent operational highlights

* Sees q1 2017 revenue up about 60 percent

* Says q1 adjusted ebitda is expected to increase more than 200% over adjusted ebitda of $661,000 in last year's q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐