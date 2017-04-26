BRIEF-ENSERVCO sees Q1 2017 revenue up about 60 percent

BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
April 26 Enservco Corp
* Enservco provides update on first quarter preliminary financial results and recent operational highlights
* Sees q1 2017 revenue up about 60 percent
* Says q1 adjusted ebitda is expected to increase more than 200% over adjusted ebitda of $661,000 in last year's q1
* Tahoe Resources Inc - has learned that an anti-mining organization, calas, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines
* Jacobs wins contract to support Nexen Energy operations in Western Canada