版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-Ensign Group buys Nevada assisted living facility

March 23 Ensign Group Inc:

* The Ensign Group acquires Nevada assisted living facility

* Ensign Group - acquired operations of desert view senior living, a 100-unit assisted living, memory care facility in Las Vegas subject to long-term lease

* Ensign Group Inc says acquisition was effective March 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐