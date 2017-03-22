版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 04:08 BJT

BRIEF-Enssolutions Group confirms proposed sale of U.S. subsidiary did not proceed

March 22 Enssolutions Group Inc

* Enssolutions Group Inc confirms proposed sale of U.S. subsidiary did not proceed

* Enssolutions Group Inc - continues in its process of identifying and evaluating potential acquisitions of businesses and assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
