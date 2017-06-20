版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三 04:28 BJT

BRIEF-Enssolutions Group says cease trade orders relating to co's securities are revoked

June 20 Enssolutions Group Inc-

* Enssolutions Group-Ontario Securities Commission, British Columbia Securities Commission, Alberta Securities Commission have revoked cease trade orders

* Cease trade orders are relating to company's securities, are have been revoked effective June 19, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐