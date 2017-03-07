版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 05:51 BJT

BRIEF-Enstar Group announces pricing of senior notes

March 7 Enstar Group Ltd:

* Enstar Group Limited announces pricing of senior notes

* Enstar Group Ltd - pricing of $350 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.500% senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
