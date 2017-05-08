版本:
BRIEF-Enstar Group Q1 earnings per share $2.80

May 8 Enstar Group Ltd

* Enstar group limited reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $2.80 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
