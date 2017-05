March 2 EnSync Inc

* EnSync Inc- Acquisition is expected to be accretive to EnSync Energy within calendar year

* EnSync Energy acquires DCfusion LLC

* EnSync Inc- No cash is required to complete transaction

* EnSync - Terms of asset-based acquisition include for co to provide for each of two principles to receive inducement stock options,employment agreements

EnSync Inc - DCfusion will operate as a subsidiary of EnSync, Inc