BRIEF-Ensync terminates supply agreement with SPI Solar

May 9 Ensync Inc:

* Ensync terminates supply agreement with SPI Solar, Inc.

* Ensync Inc - due to failure of SPI Solar. To meet purchase obligations under supply agreement with co, co has terminated supply agreement

* Ensync - pursuant to supply agreement co agreed to sell, spi agreed to purchase energy management system solutions for solar projects and related services

* Ensync - SPI never made any purchases under supply agreement

* Ensync - it will no longer be possible for warrant to purchase shares of common stock acquired by SPI to become exercisable