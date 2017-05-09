BRIEF-Ensync terminates supply agreement with SPI Solar

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
May 9 Ensync Inc:
* Ensync terminates supply agreement with SPI Solar, Inc.
* Ensync Inc - due to failure of SPI Solar. To meet purchase obligations under supply agreement with co, co has terminated supply agreement
* Ensync - pursuant to supply agreement co agreed to sell, spi agreed to purchase energy management system solutions for solar projects and related services
* Ensync - SPI never made any purchases under supply agreement
* Ensync - it will no longer be possible for warrant to purchase shares of common stock acquired by SPI to become exercisable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.