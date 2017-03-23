版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 04:51 BJT

BRIEF-Entegra Bank announces conversion from North Carolina chartered savings bank to chartered commercial bank

March 23 Entegra Financial Corp -

* Entegra Bank, announced has converted from North Carolina-Chartered Savings Bank To North Carolina-Chartered Commercial Bank Source text: [bit.ly/2nsX9TM] Further company coverage:
