BRIEF-Entegra Financial announces extension of stock repurchase program

Feb 24 Entegra Financial Corp:

* Entegra Financial Corp announces extension of stock repurchase program

* Program allows for repurchase of up to 327,318 shares of stock, representing approximately 5% of company's outstanding shares

* Authorized extension of its stock repurchase program through February 23, 2018