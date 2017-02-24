BRIEF-Entegra Financial announces extension of stock repurchase program

BRIEF-Divestco says Q1 revenue rose 27 pct to C$4.0 mln
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $ 0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Entegra Financial Corp:
* Entegra Financial Corp announces extension of stock repurchase program
* Program allows for repurchase of up to 327,318 shares of stock, representing approximately 5% of company's outstanding shares
* Authorized extension of its stock repurchase program through February 23, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $ 0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 Five men, including a Washington political consultant and a federal employee, were criminally charged on Wednesday with engaging in an insider trading scheme based on leaks from within a federal healthcare agency.
* JELD-WEN holding Inc. Announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock