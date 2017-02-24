版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 25日 星期六 01:51 BJT

BRIEF-Entegra Financial announces extension of stock repurchase program

Feb 24 Entegra Financial Corp:

* Entegra Financial Corp announces extension of stock repurchase program

* Program allows for repurchase of up to 327,318 shares of stock, representing approximately 5% of company's outstanding shares

* Authorized extension of its stock repurchase program through February 23, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
