BRIEF-Entegra Financial says on April 28, First NBC Bank was closed by Louisiana office of financial institutions, placed into FDIC receivership

May 2 Entegra Financial Corp:

* Entegra Financial says on April 28, first NBC Bank was closed by Louisiana office of financial institutions, placed into FDIC receivership - sec filing

* Entegra Financial Corp - co holds a $0.7m investment in subordinated debt of First NBC Bank holding company, holding company for First NBC bank

* Entegra financial-expects to adjust its q1 2017 earnings by about $0.07 per diluted share as result of first NBC bank being placed into FDIC receivership Source text (bit.ly/2qBX1zv) Further company coverage:
