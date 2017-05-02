BRIEF-Entegra Financial says on April 28, First NBC Bank was closed by Louisiana office of financial institutions, placed into FDIC receivership

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Entegra Financial Corp:
* Entegra Financial says on April 28, first NBC Bank was closed by Louisiana office of financial institutions, placed into FDIC receivership - sec filing
* Entegra Financial Corp - co holds a $0.7m investment in subordinated debt of First NBC Bank holding company, holding company for First NBC bank
* Entegra financial-expects to adjust its q1 2017 earnings by about $0.07 per diluted share as result of first NBC bank being placed into FDIC receivership Source text (bit.ly/2qBX1zv) Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.