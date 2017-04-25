版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二

BRIEF-Entegris acquires microelectronics filtration product line from W.L. Gore & Associates

April 25 Entegris Inc

* Entegris acquires microelectronics filtration product line from W.L. Gore & Associates

* Entegris Inc - entegris expects transaction to be accretive to earnings beginning in 2017.

* Entegris Inc - deal for approximately $20 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
