BRIEF-Entegris increases manufacturing capacity for high-performance materials

BRIEF-McCormick Q2 earnings per share $0.79
* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in second quarter
June 28 Entegris Inc
* Entegris increases manufacturing capacity for high-performance materials
* Entegris inc-unit expanding capacity to produce graphite material, specialty coatings for semiconductor and high-performance industrial applications
LONDON, June 29 Royal Dutch Shell's Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) ship has left a shipyard in South Korea for its destination offshore northwest Australia, the company said on Thursday.
* Gold standard reports increased oxide gold resource and approval of an exploration EA at the Dark Star Deposit, Carlin Trend, Nevada