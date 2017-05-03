BRIEF-Entellus Medical announces Q1 revenue $19.1 million

May 3 Entellus Medical Inc

* Entellus Medical announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.40

* Q1 revenue $19.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $19.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 14 to 18 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $86 million to $89 million

* Entellus Medical Inc - Expects Q2 2017 revenue will be at lower end of its projected annual revenue

* Entellus Medical Inc - Q2 2017 net loss is expected to be in a range of $7.0 million to $9.0 million

* Entellus Medical Inc - Full year 2017 net loss is expected to be in a range of $24.0 million to $32.0 million