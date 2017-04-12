版本:
BRIEF-Entellus Medical gets FDA 510(k) clearance for eustachian tube indication

April 13 Entellus Medical Inc

* Entellus Medical receives FDA 510(K) clearance for eustachian tube indication

* Entellus Medical - Eustachian tube 510 study is continuing to collect follow-up data on patients, and is expected to be completed in September 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
