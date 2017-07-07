FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Entellus Medical to acquire Spirox Inc
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
2017年7月7日 / 中午12点15分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Entellus Medical to acquire Spirox Inc

July 7 (Reuters) - Entellus Medical Inc:

* Entellus to acquire Spirox for $25 million in cash and 3.4 million shares of entellus common stock

* Says raising FY 2017 revenue expectations to be $91.5 million to $94.5 million

* Sees Q2 revenue $21.9 million to $22.1 million

* Says deal includes ‍additional contingent payments over four years based on revenue growth

* Q2 revenue view $21.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $87.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says to add Duke Rohlen, CEO of Spirox, Jim Momtazee, director of Spirox, head of KKR's Health Care Industry Team - Americas, to co's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

