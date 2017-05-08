版本:
BRIEF-Entercom Communications reports Q1 loss per share of $0.25

May 8 Entercom Communications Corp

* Entercom communications corp. Reports first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 revenue $97.5 million

* Qtrly net loss available to common shareholders per share $0.25

* "Looking ahead to completion of merger with CBS, we expect synergies that will drive margin expansion." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
