BRIEF-Entercom Communications reports Q1 loss per share of $0.25

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing
May 8 Entercom Communications Corp
* Entercom communications corp. Reports first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.07
* Q1 revenue $97.5 million
* Qtrly net loss available to common shareholders per share $0.25
"Looking ahead to completion of merger with CBS, we expect synergies that will drive margin expansion."
Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 At least nine passengers and one crew member were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the airline said.