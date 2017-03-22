版本:
2017年 3月 23日

BRIEF-Entercom names Richard Schmaeling as chief financial officer

March 22 Entercom Communications Corp -

* Entercom names Richard J. Schmaeling as chief financial officer

* Schmaeling will succeed Steve Fisher, who will step down on April 30, 2017

* Fisher will continue to assist with CBS radio integration through January 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
