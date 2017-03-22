BRIEF-Entercom names Richard Schmaeling as chief financial officer

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Entercom Communications Corp -
* Entercom names Richard J. Schmaeling as chief financial officer
* Schmaeling will succeed Steve Fisher, who will step down on April 30, 2017
* Fisher will continue to assist with CBS radio integration through January 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.