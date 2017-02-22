版本:
BRIEF-Entercom Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

Feb 22 Entercom Communications Corp:

* Entercom Communications Corp reports fourth quarter and annual results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

* Q4 revenue $123.2 million

* Entercom Communications Corp - qtrly net income available to common shareholders per share of $0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
