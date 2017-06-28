BRIEF-Entergy Louisiana receives approval to build Lake Charles Power Station

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 29
June 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 28 Entergy Corp
* Entergy Louisiana receives approval to build Lake Charles Power Station
* Expects to issue full notice to proceed to construction of power station by Aug. 1
* Plant will cost approximately $872 million to build including transmission and other project-related costs and contingency
* Louisiana Public Service Commission voted to approve construction of Lake Charles Power Station Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home Capital announces receipt of TSX conditional listing approval for initial equity investment by Berkshire Hathaway
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows