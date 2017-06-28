版本:
BRIEF-Entergy Louisiana receives approval to build Lake Charles Power Station

June 28 Entergy Corp

* Entergy Louisiana receives approval to build Lake Charles Power Station

* Expects to issue full notice to proceed to construction of power station by Aug. 1

* Plant will cost approximately $872 million to build including transmission and other project-related costs and contingency

* Louisiana Public Service Commission voted to approve construction of Lake Charles Power Station Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
