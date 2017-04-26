版本:
BRIEF-Entergy Q1 earnings per share $0.46

April 26 Entergy Corp:

* Entergy Corp - affirmed its 2017 operational guidance in range of $4.75 to $5.35 per share

* Entergy reports first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.46

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Entergy Corp - affirmed its 2017 utility, parent & other adjusted EPS guidance range of $4.25 to $4.55

* Entergy - affirmed 2017 operating guidance in of $4.75 to $5.35 per share and utility, parent & other adjusted EPS guidance range of $4.25 to $4.55

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Entergy Corp - Q1 2017 earnings per share of 99 cents on an operational basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
