BRIEF-Entergy Q2 earnings per share $2.27 on reported basis
2017年8月2日

BRIEF-Entergy Q2 earnings per share $2.27 on reported basis

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp

* Entergy reports second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $2.27 on an as-reported basis

* Reported q2 2017 earnings per share of $3.11 on an operational basis (non-gaap)​

* Sees fy 2017 operating earnings per share $6.80 to $7.40

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net revenue $1,549 million versus $ 1,524 million last year

* Affirmed its FY utility, parent & other adjusted guidance range of $4.25 to $4.55 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

