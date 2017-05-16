BRIEF-EnteroMedics Q1 loss per share $1.27

BRIEF-Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
* Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
May 16 EnteroMedics Inc
* Q1 loss per share $1.27
* Enteromedics inc - for three months ended march 31, 2017, company reported sales of $40,000 with gross profits totaling $11,000
* Enteromedics inc - on march 31, 2017, company's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $18.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
* Churchill Downs Incorporated announces $60 million investment to open historical racing machine facility in louisville Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Privately owned BMC Software has contacted banks about putting together a financing package for an acquisition offer for enterprise software maker CA Inc , according to a source familiar with the matter.