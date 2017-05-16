版本:
BRIEF-EnteroMedics Q1 loss per share $1.27

May 16 EnteroMedics Inc

* Q1 loss per share $1.27

* Enteromedics inc - for three months ended march 31, 2017, company reported sales of $40,000 with gross profits totaling $11,000

* Enteromedics inc - on march 31, 2017, company's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $18.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
