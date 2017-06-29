FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Enterprise announces Orla II Natural Gas Processing Plant in West Texas
#人民币汇率
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#联储加息之路
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
路透调查
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
深度分析
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
中国财经
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月29日 / 晚上8点42分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Enterprise announces Orla II Natural Gas Processing Plant in West Texas

1 分钟阅读

June 29 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners Lp:

* Enterprise products partners - adding 300 million cubic feet/day of capacity at cryogenic natural gas processing facility under construction near Orla, Texas

* Enterprise Products Partners Lp - Orla II, a second processing train at Orla facility, will double inlet capacity of facility to 600,000 mmcf/d

* Enterprise products partners - Orla II will increase extraction of natural gas liquids from 40,000 bpd to 80,000 bpd at Orla facility

* Enterprise products partners lp - shin oak pipeline will have an initial capacity of 250,000 bpd and will be expandable to 600,000 bpd

* Enterprise products partners lp - orla ii capacity is expected to be available in q3 of 2018

* Enterprise products - expansion of orla facility will bring partnership's total natural gas processing capacity to over 1 billion cubic feet/day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below