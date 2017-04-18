版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 04:49 BJT

BRIEF-Enterprise Bancorp declares quarterly dividend of $0.135/shr

April 18 Enterprise Bancorp Inc

* Enterprise Bancorp Inc - on April 18, 2017, board of directors of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share

* Enterprise Bancorp Inc - 2017 dividend rate represents a 3.8 percent increase over 2016 dividend rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐