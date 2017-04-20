版本:
BRIEF-Enterprise Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.48

April 20 Enterprise Bancorp Inc:

* Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 net income of $5.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.48

* Enterprise Bancorp -net interest income for three months ended march 31, 2017 amounted to $22.8 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 8 pct, compared to last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
