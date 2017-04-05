版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 20:59 BJT

BRIEF-Enterprise declares quarterly distribution increase

April 5 Enterprise Products Partners LP

* Enterprise declares quarterly distribution increase

* Enterprise Products Partners LP - general partner declared an increase in quarterly cash distribution paid to partners to $0.415 per common unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
