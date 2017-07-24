FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 小时前
BRIEF-Enterprise Financial reports Q2 earnings per share $0.50
特朗普发推文声称他拥有全面赦免权 通俄调查仍在继续
2017年7月24日 / 晚上9点39分 / 1 小时前

BRIEF-Enterprise Financial reports Q2 earnings per share $0.50

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Enterprise Financial Services Corp

* Enterprise Financial reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enterprise Financial Services Corp says net interest income in Q2 increased $7.0 million from linked Q1, and $11.9 million from prior year period

* Enterprise Financial-as result of eliminating duplicate systems, co expects to achieve additional cost savings from JCB transaction throughout 2017

* Enterprise Financial - co anticipates core expenses, which exclude merger related costs, to be between $25 and $28 million per quarter for rest of 2017

* Enterprise Financial Services Corp - qtrly core net interest income $43.1 million versus $30.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

