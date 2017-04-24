版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-Enterprise Financial Services Q1 earnings per share $0.56

April 24 Enterprise Financial Services Corp :

* Enterprise Financial reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.59

* Q1 earnings per share $0.56

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enterprise Financial Services Corp - qtrly net interest margin, on a fully tax equivalent basis, was 3.73 pct versus 3.87 pct in Q1 of 2016

* Qtrly core net interest income $37.6 million, up 27 pct compared to prior year period

* Enterprise Financial Services Corp qtrly net interest income $38.6 million versus $32.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐