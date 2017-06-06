版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 7日 星期三

BRIEF-Enterprise Financial Services says James B. Lally succeeded Peter F. Benoist as CEO

June 6 Enterprise Financial Services Corp :

* Effective May 2, 2017, James B. Lally succeeded Peter F. Benoist as CEO of Enterprise Financial Services Corp Source text - (bit.ly/2rRBOFQ) Further company coverage:
